Colonel Crunch is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Scoops and Strawberries and Cream. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Colonel Crunch is known to have a THC content of around 22%, making this strain a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by Exotic Genetix,, Colonel Crunch features myrcene as the dominant terpene. The average price of Colonel Crunch typically ranges from $10-$14 per gram. We are still learning about Colonel Crunch’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Colonel Crunch, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
- 100% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Multiple sclerosis
