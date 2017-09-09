Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
I smoke daily... alot. Been almost a year now since I have been smoking daily recreationally. When I say I smoke alot... I mean I go through a 1/4 a day sometimes more. This happened to be a baseline tier at a local shop and this has me laid out and feeling great, plus there is the added bonus of ar...
Smoked the "Old Time Way", Paper, Fire, Kush and Lung's. Relaxed after eating dinner, watched something, and then I awoke. Was a very enjoyable sleep, dreams where deep in a Spiritual euphoric sense. Helped to forget my pain. 😡