ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Commerce City Kush
  4. Reviews

Commerce City Kush reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Commerce City Kush.

Reviews

26

Avatar for TheStonedApostate
Member since 2019
Hands down one of my absolute favorites!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for StrainStunna
Member since 2019
I smoke daily... alot. Been almost a year now since I have been smoking daily recreationally. When I say I smoke alot... I mean I go through a 1/4 a day sometimes more. This happened to be a baseline tier at a local shop and this has me laid out and feeling great, plus there is the added bonus of ar...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for Cannabliss.Shannon
Member since 2017
EXCELLENY for total pain free body relaxation. It's a MYST TRY for sure!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for GreenQueen420_
Member since 2019
Really nice indicouch strain. Perfect for evening time. Nice perfect buds.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
write a review

Photos

User uploaded image of Commerce City Kush
Avatar for SanchoBolivar
Member since 2019
Good strain with a more body buzz indica type high overall to me but it does not cause couch lock in me at all..
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for Amythyst.rose
Member since 2019
love being giggly and pain free.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
GigglyHappyHungrySleepyTingly
Avatar for T-H-Sea
Member since 2019
Smoked the "Old Time Way", Paper, Fire, Kush and Lung's. Relaxed after eating dinner, watched something, and then I awoke. Was a very enjoyable sleep, dreams where deep in a Spiritual euphoric sense. Helped to forget my pain. 😡
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Euphoric
Avatar for DCNor10
Member since 2019
crazy good taste. Really really good smoke in the evening around a campfire (or living room or wherever). Garden remedies hit a home run with this one.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed