Indica

Commerce City Kush by Rare Dankness is a pungent indica-dominant strain with intense effects. Created by crossing Chemdawg 4 and Rare Dankness #1, this strain delivers fuel-forward aromas and strong physical effects. It hits right between the eyes and lingers, offering a strong cerebral buzz that sinks into the body. Enjoy Commerce City Kush in the early evening or in a place you intend to stay, as the mental and physical effects can be arresting. The breeder recommends utilizing this strain for GI issues, depression, migraines, and nausea. 

Avatar for JorgeG62
Member since 2017
My favorite from Garden Remedies, I think it's their best work when they have it. Solid dense buds, deep green, dark orange, some nice crystals, great kush structure, earthy dank diesel nose and taste, gummy kief throwing goodness. Ass kicking. Not a work strain, not a party strain. A great deep...
CreativeEuphoricHappyHungryRelaxed
Avatar for wahine65
Member since 2016
anxiety and pain relief
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for clemmentine2023
Member since 2018
I still consider myself new to medicinal marijuana though I was prescribed it last October 17. I've been trying so many different strains (never even knew there were different strains!) for the various health issues, from head to toe. To me, my worst issue is depression, but my spouse thinks it is ...
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedTalkative
Avatar for jachrisotaku
Member since 2017
this strain was very good at relaxing you enough that you can still get your day of work done. only lasted about two hours with light cerebral effects at first then just relaxation and a uplifting mood but not giggly or euphoric. not as powerful a strain as I was hoping for despite the 26% lable on ...
EuphoricHappyRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for fuzzy23
Member since 2014
Love the buzz and the mellow letdown. This just fades away with no burnt out feeling. It tastes great and mine was bright green. did not make me as tired as I was looking for but pleasantly mellow.
EuphoricRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Rare Dankness #1
parent
Second strain parent
Chemdog 4
parent
Strain
