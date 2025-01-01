Compton Creek, a hybrid cross of Panama Red and Wilson, typically packs between 15% and 20% THC, making it a versatile choice suitable for both novice and experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers have reported diverse effects, including feelings of relaxation, happiness, and creativity, making it a versatile strain for various occasions. Medical marijuana patients often gravitate towards Compton Creek for relief from symptoms associated with conditions such as chronic pain, stress, and anxiety. Bred by Masonic Smoker, the strain contains notes of earthiness, citrus, and herbal notes. Compton Creek typically costs between $10 to $15 per gram. If you've had the opportunity to smoke, dab, or consume Compton Creek, we encourage you to share your experience by leaving a strain review.