ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Panama Red
  • Leafly flower of Panama Red

Sativa

Panama Red

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 173 reviews

Panama Red

Panama Red is best described as an old-school cannabis classic. Originating from Panama, this pure sativa rose to stardom in the late 1960’s thanks to its speedy and intense effects, bordering on psychedelic. As cannabis cultivation matured, Panama Red, which has a lengthy flowering time of at least 11 weeks, was left behind for faster growing strains and increased profits. However, those who fondly recall days of its prominence love its smooth medicating experience and loftily contemplate its revival. If you can get your hands on this sentimental throwback, do not hesitate to groove down memory lane and enjoy the ride.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

797 reported effects from 111 people
Happy 66%
Uplifted 50%
Energetic 45%
Talkative 39%
Euphoric 38%
Dry mouth 27%
Dry eyes 20%
Headache 9%
Paranoid 3%
Anxious 1%

Reviews

173

Show all

Avatar for meems
Member since 2013
I try other strains but have to say that this is the one that gives me options. Whether it is the THC content or cannabinoid levels, I don't know those details about P-Red, but this is the one I go back to for daily use, morning, noon and night. I can function. There is not too much Sativa impact...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxed
Avatar for AP12792
Member since 2013
Panama Red is one of the best weed strains I've ever smoked. Great for people with anxiety and I'm the type to say any weed isn't good for anxiety.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Bolvack
Member since 2013
I smoked half a joint of pure Panama Red yesterday. I was amazed how long the effect of this classic strain lasted on me. The taste when smoking it isn't great, tastes very woody/earthy, but the high you get from this specific strain is unique in my opinion. I would highly reccomend this strain to a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for HighFunctional
Member since 2015
Nice stuff from Green Bluff Greenhouse near Spokane. 15.75% THC-THCA. 0.44% CBD. Grassy, tropical aroma and taste through the vape. Licorice/black tea taste coats mouth on exhale. Nice "up" high, but more groovy than racy. Had a few draws. Didn't feel much effect, so after about 10 minutes, I had...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappy
Avatar for Thecandlemakers.son
Member since 2014
I like strains that get me the results without slowing me down or having me "feel" high (okay, there are times and places for strains that make me "feel" high, but not on my daily smoke). I don't like being cloudy. So I really like this strain. It gave me the energy, relieved me of the omnipresent a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedEnergeticHappyRelaxedTalkative
more
reviews
write a review

Lineage

Strain parent
Central American
parent
Strain
Panama Red
Strain child
Pan Jam
child

Photos

Show all

User uploaded image of Panama RedUser uploaded image of Panama RedUser uploaded image of Panama RedUser uploaded image of Panama RedUser uploaded image of Panama RedUser uploaded image of Panama RedUser uploaded image of Panama Red
more
photos
Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
Taste the ‘Strainbow’ With These Colorful Cannabis Pairings
Try These Cannabis Strains That Are as Sweet as Honey
Try These Cannabis Strains That Are as Sweet as Honey