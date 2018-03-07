ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for Dahbombb
Member since 2018
Most solid strain. Euphoric at first, then nice cosy sleepy sh!t. Dammmmmm
Avatar for gcmpbll
Member since 2015
Euphoria is a great place to be and this takes you there. Very relaxing, can’t drink enough fluids though!
EuphoricRelaxed
Avatar for austinbour
Member since 2016
I’ve never loved a strain so much. Confidential Cookies puts me in the best mood every time. The buds smell earthy and sweet, and the terpenes taste quite amazing. The effects hit instantly, melting away any stress and anxiety. Definitely an evening strain, as it sedate the body and tends to make me...
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for danklungs
Member since 2014
earthy and very good tasting
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedTingly
