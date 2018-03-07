Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
I’ve never loved a strain so much. Confidential Cookies puts me in the best mood every time. The buds smell earthy and sweet, and the terpenes taste quite amazing. The effects hit instantly, melting away any stress and anxiety. Definitely an evening strain, as it sedate the body and tends to make me...