Congolese Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Congolese Kush.
Congolese Kush effects
Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Reported by real people like you
4 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Side effects
- Helps with
50% of people report feeling creative
50% of people report feeling happy
50% of people report feeling relaxed
25% of people say it helps with dry mouth
25% of people say it helps with cramps
25% of people say it helps with depression
25% of people say it helps with inflammation
ReviewsNo Reviews
Sort by
Most Helpful