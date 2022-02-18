Coochie Runtz reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coochie Runtz.

Coochie Runtz strain effects

Reported by 39 real people like you

Feelings

Tingly

Giggly

Energetic

Coochie Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder

Coochie Runtz reviews

February 18, 2022
Feels like Runtz, looks like Runtz.. it’s Runtz with a hint of Coochie. Good shit!
42 people found this helpful
July 21, 2022
I LIVE by this strain, kid you not I been ZOOTED!!! And I have a high tolerance so for me to get slapped by this it makes me extremely happy🥲
20 people found this helpful
February 19, 2022
Whew, this is a great strain, 10/10 high, feeling wavy as hell
15 people found this helpful
May 31, 2022
Smells very fruity and earthy at the same time. But as soon as you light it up , you taste the haze.. just smoked a joint after a hards day of work and it totally relaxed me. No couch lock but I can easily go there if I let myself. Very uplifting and mello at the same time. Super high THC %. Thumbs up from me
5 people found this helpful
February 6, 2022
It's pretty great
4 people found this helpful
May 22, 2023
This dat ⛽️ had to listen to yn jay while flaming iykyk 😂
4 people found this helpful
April 7, 2022
Wow. I got this one and was amazed. The taste is spectacular. The bud is a little dense but the effects are great! Just a small joint and you can really feel it. I’m a heavy bong smoker cause joints don’t get me high but this strain does what it’s suppose to do. Highly recommend.
3 people found this helpful
January 31, 2023
The rarest strain I've had in a year. Purchased in Manhattan, the bag, labeled Coochie Runtz at 28.4%, was a strain I've never even heard of. The purple nugs were beyond impressive, and the buzz reminded me of Obama Runts. Looking it up I've discovered it's one of the rarest of the runtz strains! Very similar to Obama Runtz, the body is filled with sedation and euphoria, giving it a very heavy indica feel, as well as one of the greatest euphoria you can experience in a cannabis strain. like Obama Runtz, I could talk all day about this strain. if you find this strain, BUY IT!
3 people found this helpful

