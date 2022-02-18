The rarest strain I've had in a year. Purchased in Manhattan, the bag, labeled Coochie Runtz at 28.4%, was a strain I've never even heard of. The purple nugs were beyond impressive, and the buzz reminded me of Obama Runts. Looking it up I've discovered it's one of the rarest of the runtz strains! Very similar to Obama Runtz, the body is filled with sedation and euphoria, giving it a very heavy indica feel, as well as one of the greatest euphoria you can experience in a cannabis strain. like Obama Runtz, I could talk all day about this strain. if you find this strain, BUY IT!