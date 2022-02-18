Coochie Runtz reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Coochie Runtz.
Coochie Runtz strain effects
Coochie Runtz strain flavors
Coochie Runtz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
r........g
February 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Feels like Runtz, looks like Runtz.. it’s Runtz with a hint of Coochie. Good shit!
m........r
July 21, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
I LIVE by this strain, kid you not I been ZOOTED!!! And I have a high tolerance so for me to get slapped by this it makes me extremely happy🥲
j........2
February 19, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly
Whew, this is a great strain, 10/10 high, feeling wavy as hell
f........0
May 31, 2022
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Smells very fruity and earthy at the same time. But as soon as you light it up , you taste the haze.. just smoked a joint after a hards day of work and it totally relaxed me. No couch lock but I can easily go there if I let myself. Very uplifting and mello at the same time. Super high THC %. Thumbs up from me
j........5
February 6, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
It's pretty great
j........y
May 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Talkative
This dat ⛽️ had to listen to yn jay while flaming iykyk 😂
2........6
April 7, 2022
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Wow. I got this one and was amazed. The taste is spectacular. The bud is a little dense but the effects are great! Just a small joint and you can really feel it. I’m a heavy bong smoker cause joints don’t get me high but this strain does what it’s suppose to do. Highly recommend.
J........i
January 31, 2023
Euphoric
Relaxed
Sleepy
Talkative
The rarest strain I've had in a year. Purchased in Manhattan, the bag, labeled Coochie Runtz at 28.4%, was a strain I've never even heard of. The purple nugs were beyond impressive, and the buzz reminded me of Obama Runts. Looking it up I've discovered it's one of the rarest of the runtz strains! Very similar to Obama Runtz, the body is filled with sedation and euphoria, giving it a very heavy indica feel, as well as one of the greatest euphoria you can experience in a cannabis strain. like Obama Runtz, I could talk all day about this strain. if you find this strain, BUY IT!