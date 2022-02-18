Hybrid

Coochie Runtz

aka Coochie

Coochie Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made through a cross of Runtz and another unknown strain. It debuted in legal markets in 2022 and has quickly become high in demand among cannabis connoisseurs, especially those who love Runtz strains. Coochie Runtz cannabis tastes like a premium Runtz with lots of grapey, gassy, Zkittlez and Gelato flavors, and relaxing indica hybrid effects.

Coochie Runtz strain effects

Reported by 39 real people like you

Feelings

Loading...

Tingly

Loading...

Giggly

Loading...

Energetic

Coochie Runtz strain helps with

  • Anxiety
    25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
  • Stress
    17% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Bipolar disorder
    14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Coochie Runtz strain reviews39

February 18, 2022
Loading...Happy
Loading...Relaxed
Feels like Runtz, looks like Runtz.. it’s Runtz with a hint of Coochie. Good shit!
42 people found this helpful
July 21, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Giggly
Loading...Happy
I LIVE by this strain, kid you not I been ZOOTED!!! And I have a high tolerance so for me to get slapped by this it makes me extremely happy🥲
20 people found this helpful
February 19, 2022
Loading...Euphoric
Loading...Sleepy
Loading...Tingly
Whew, this is a great strain, 10/10 high, feeling wavy as hell
15 people found this helpful
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Coochie Runtz strain genetics

Strain parent
Rtz
Runtz
parent
Coochie Runtz
CRz
Coochie Runtz