Coochie Runtz
aka Coochie
Coochie Runtz is a hybrid weed strain made through a cross of Runtz and another unknown strain. It debuted in legal markets in 2022 and has quickly become high in demand among cannabis connoisseurs, especially those who love Runtz strains. Coochie Runtz cannabis tastes like a premium Runtz with lots of grapey, gassy, Zkittlez and Gelato flavors, and relaxing indica hybrid effects.
Coochie Runtz strain effects
Coochie Runtz strain flavors
Coochie Runtz strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 17% of people say it helps with Stress
- 14% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
Coochie Runtz strain reviews
r........g
February 18, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
m........r
July 21, 2022
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
j........2
February 19, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Tingly