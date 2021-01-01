ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid
THC 21%

Cookie Crash

Be the first to review!
No effects reported

Dominant terpene: Caryophyllene

Strain Details

Cookie Crash is a an indica-dominant hybrid marijuana strain from Karma Genetics made by crossing Animal Cookies with Biker Kush. This strain features sweet flavors like cookie dough and has a lime citrus aroma. The effects of Cookie Crash will dull your senses and leave you sinking into the sofa after your first toke. If you are looking to slow down and leave your worries behind, Cookie Crash is the ticket you’ve been waiting for.

Cookie Crash reviewsNo Reviews

