Indica

Biker Kush

Biker Kush

Biker Kush by Karma Genetics is a blend that combines potent and flavorful elements from famously potent parents. Created by crossing Hell’s OG and Lucifer OG (Hell’s OG x SFV OG Kush), Biker Kush pays homage to California cannabis propagators and their intermingling genetics. This stretchy plant produces dense, deep green buds that reek of lemon Pine-Sol and lush, floral earth. Biker Kush has a 9 to 11 week flowering time and a high THC content.  

Avatar for Beelzedub
Member since 2014
Wow. I got a high end gram of this as gratis, and I did like the smell (the reason I chose it) and looked up the parentage/info on Leafly before consumption. It’s a combo of things I haven’t tried so, a bonus. I took a micro dose, and I was very satisfied with the flavor, and medical attributes. Ver...
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for krem
Member since 2016
It’s a really Good strain. Relaxing and pain relief. Also perfect for a good night sleep. I truly recommended that indica 👌🏻
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Indacouchman2182
Member since 2019
Great after dinner smoke. Good indica traits without total couch lock. I like to use this strain when I want to relax, but not go straight to bed. Tastes a bit lemony and very smooth. This one is a staple in my medicine cabinet.
Relaxed
Avatar for MeliMed
Member since 2018
Biker kush...definitely a good one!!! Very good sedative...really relaxes you & while it relaxes you enjoy the great flavor. It tastes like berry-ish, lemony, really kushy & it was awesome =D
EuphoricHungryRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Infinite88
Member since 2019
I strongly recommend this strain, very potent and instantly uplifts your mood.
CreativeFocusedGigglyHappyRelaxed
Lineage

First strain parent
Lucifer OG
parent
Second strain parent
Hell's OG
parent
Strain
Biker Kush
First strain child
Old Dirty Biker
child
Second strain child
999
child