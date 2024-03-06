Cookie Crumble reviews

Cookie Crumble strain effects

Cookie Crumble strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    20% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety

March 6, 2024
The best strain...out here ...You definitely need to try it for yourself
2 people found this helpful
July 7, 2024
I have it in concentrate form, crumble to be in fact lol. Never tried it in flower form but I have to say packs a punch I’m so fking baked rn. As soon as you cough it’s game over your totally sitting there dazed after 9.5/10 cuz I have strains make me very way more heavy and that scares me a lil
1 person found this helpful
June 10, 2024
The smell is wonderful the taste of it is smooth and ode relaxing and have u sleepy if u hit too much of it 😏😇💨💯
July 21, 2024
I smoked in flower type it’s really bomb. The smell and looking might be strange but when smoke it it’s super fire 🔥. Couple of hits then I’m good. Its give you good hybrid to smoke any day. I got it as top shelf, the flower itself might look not top shelf but when smoke it it’s top shelf for sure! I give this strain 9.5/10.
Today
Beautiful buds, amazing sweet smell, one of my favorite!!

