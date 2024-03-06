Cookie Crumble reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cookie Crumble.
Cookie Crumble strain effects
Cookie Crumble reviews
k........6
March 6, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
The best strain...out here ...You definitely need to try it for yourself
v........z
July 7, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
I have it in concentrate form, crumble to be in fact lol. Never tried it in flower form but I have to say packs a punch I’m so fking baked rn. As soon as you cough it’s game over your totally sitting there dazed after 9.5/10 cuz I have strains make me very way more heavy and that scares me a lil
K........x
June 10, 2024
Happy
Relaxed
The smell is wonderful the taste of it is smooth and ode relaxing and have u sleepy if u hit too much of it 😏😇💨💯
m........e
July 21, 2024
Euphoric
Focused
I smoked in flower type it’s really bomb. The smell and looking might be strange but when smoke it it’s super fire 🔥. Couple of hits then I’m good. Its give you good hybrid to smoke any day. I got it as top shelf, the flower itself might look not top shelf but when smoke it it’s top shelf for sure! I give this strain 9.5/10.
f........8
Today
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Beautiful buds, amazing sweet smell, one of my favorite!!