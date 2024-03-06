stock photo similar to Cookie Crumble
Hybrid THC 27.5%

Cookie Crumble

Cookie Crumble is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Cherry Pie and GSC. This strain is 40% sativa and 60% indica. Cookie Crumble is 27.5% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cookie Crumble typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cookie Crumble’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookie Crumble, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



Cookie Crumble strain effects

Reported by 5 real people like you

Feelings

Euphoric

Uplifted

Creative

Cookie Crumble strain helps with

  • Stress
    40% of people say it helps with Stress
  • Headaches
    20% of people say it helps with Headaches
  • Anxiety
    20% of people say it helps with Anxiety
Cookie Crumble strain reviews5

March 6, 2024
The best strain...out here ...You definitely need to try it for yourself
July 7, 2024
I have it in concentrate form, crumble to be in fact lol. Never tried it in flower form but I have to say packs a punch I’m so fking baked rn. As soon as you cough it’s game over your totally sitting there dazed after 9.5/10 cuz I have strains make me very way more heavy and that scares me a lil
July 21, 2024
I smoked in flower type it’s really bomb. The smell and looking might be strange but when smoke it it’s super fire 🔥. Couple of hits then I’m good. Its give you good hybrid to smoke any day. I got it as top shelf, the flower itself might look not top shelf but when smoke it it’s top shelf for sure! I give this strain 9.5/10.
Read all reviews

Strain spotlight

Cookie Crumble strain genetics