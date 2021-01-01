ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cookie Dos

HybridTHC 19%
Dominant Terpene: Caryophyllene
5.0(4)
Happy
Uplifted
Relaxed
CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 4 reviews

Cookie Dos is a hybrid marijuana strain from Rev Genetics made by crossing Cookies and Cream with DoSiDo F2 #15. This strain features flavors that taste like sweet and doughy vanilla. Smoking Cookie Dos will elevate your mood while keeping you relaxed. Medical marijuana patients choose this strain to help relieve symptoms associated with pain and stress.

Cookie Dos effects

Information about effects is sourced from Leafly customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects.

3 people reported 16 effects
Happy
66% of people report feeling happy
Uplifted
33% of people report feeling uplifted
Relaxed
33% of people report feeling relaxed
Giggly
33% of people report feeling giggly
Focused
33% of people report feeling focused
Stress
66% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
66% of people say it helps with anxiety
Depression
33% of people say it helps with depression
Headaches
33% of people say it helps with headaches
Pain
33% of people say it helps with pain

Cookie Dos reviews4

