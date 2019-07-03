- Peppery
- Citrus
- Herbal
Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night’s sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.
Effects
- Feelings
- Helps with
- Side effects
