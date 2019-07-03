ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 534 reviews

Cookies and Cream

aka Cookies n Cream

Cookies and Cream nugget
Cookies and Cream
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Herbal

Bred by Exotic Genetix, Cookies and Cream is a hybrid cross between Starfighter and an undisclosed GSC phenotype. This sweet-tasting variety provides long-lasting relief for patients treating symptoms throughout the day, but high doses can induce an early night's sleep. Cookies and Cream took first place in the hybrid category of the 2014 Denver Cannabis Cup.

377 people reported 2865 effects
Relaxed 66%
Happy 62%
Euphoric 51%
Uplifted 48%
Creative 27%
Stress 32%
Depression 27%
Anxiety 25%
Pain 22%
Insomnia 18%
Dry mouth 22%
Dry eyes 13%
Dizzy 5%
Anxious 3%
Paranoid 1%

Smoke206
Member since 2014
This strain is AMAZING!! I have a lot of stress/anxiety and I also smoke for my PMDD. It really helps with muscle cramps/soreness. I've also had it help a headache. I have high blood pressure, and it lowered my blood pressure down to around 110/60. This strain completely relaxed and de-stressed me, ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyRelaxed
supposedlyquitting
Member since 2016
Yo I literally made a leafly acount to write about this strain cuz this is truly a high. Sativa dominant hybrid, but overindulge and you will be a bit sleepy after a while. Definitely a versatile strain, but either way the high is amazing through and through. A bit of a creeper, so take time betwe...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocusedHungry
deadlightbulb
Member since 2016
🥞🍦 Cookies and Cream is a decadent hybrid with a sweet tasting and unique flavor. It takes everything the Girl Scout Cookies phenotype has to offer and adds layer of depth that sets this apart from any other strain. It's like the best baked dessert you could ever imagine, but only smokable, and it...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedSleepy
MeetLoafHero
Member since 2017
So let me say, I was extremely worried and paranoid about smoking medical marijuana. Living on the West Coast I decided to go on a limb and get my medical marijuna card. I had just been in Urgent Care, two weeks prior for horrific anxiety and ptsd. My doctor had prescribed me Xanax and short term I ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyHungryRelaxedSleepyUplifted
hunter9231
Member since 2016
• Enjoying AGL's t-29% Cookies 🍪 & Cream cannabis oil this afternoon, as I'm quite fond of GSC, as well as Star⭐️Fighter — & together, they make one hell of an alliance! • • Extremely smooth, calming, balancing, effortless: on lungs/asthma, anxiety/ADHD & cerebrally — true to 🍪-phenotypes, & tast...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedTingly
more reviews
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Starfighter
parent
Second strain parent
GSC
parent
Strain
Cookies and Cream
First strain child
High Noon Irish Cream
child
Second strain child
Bonkers
child

