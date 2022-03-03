Cookie Face reviews
j........6
March 3, 2022
Euphoric
Sleepy
Dizzy
This strain helped manage me manage chronic symptoms of pain relief, insomnia, and CPTSD. A must try for medical patients.
q........a
January 15, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
This has became my new favorite strain. Do-si-dos was my prior fave. I just got 14g shake at the dispensary.
B........3
September 18, 2022
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
Can’t lie this is my fav strain now. Just works well with me. Comes on strong and quick feeling focused and slowly relaxes to a very indica feel making the eyes feel puffy giving the very obvious “I’m stoned to the bone” look. And a great smell and taste! Deff a strain I could smoke everyday and will grab everytime it’s available. Cookie face will you marry me?
j........1
June 29, 2023
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Relaxed
absolutely a top notch cultivar. from girl scout cookies, ( Durban Poison × OG kush) it's hard to improve that. 2 of the best I'm their class. then there's the other half, do si do, which is GSC × Face Off O.G., an improvement was found. combine them, you've got a powerhouse indica. don't come any better. they improved gsc again with fortune cookies, crossing itself back on the o.g. kush. if it were 5 years ago, thus strain would be all the rage. but it's not flavored like cereal or candy so....this one may just slip on through the cracks. one heck of an indica ,for sure. this just beat out do si do for favorite spot.
g........c
July 11, 2022
Happy
Relaxed
Great strain for dealing with anxiety and sleep disturbance. If I’m tired, it helps me sleep. If I’m not tired, it just works on the anxiety. I’m using Rhythm disposable vaporizer pen.
j........z
March 5, 2022
DRY DRY DRY ..taste like basement if basement was a flavor. Purple all throughout, which is opposite the photos and description, so I knew it was trash. RHYTHM PLEASE DO BETTER!! No wonder they’re offering 2/100..it’s TRASH(.)
N........8
November 19, 2022
Euphoric
Happy
Hungry
Sleepy
Great strain, but I would consider it like a watered down Do Si Dos, it has a complex flavor and smell profile with creamy, fruity, floral, pine, mint smell and flavor and beautiful dense, hard nugz, covered in sparkly glassy signature Do Si Dos trichomes. And a color profile as pretty as any with lime green and purple technicolor buds. This strain comes from Do Si Dos x GSC (Girl Scout Cookies). Do Si Dos itself comes from Face off OG x GSC, so it’s heavy on the GSC. I felt an immediate cerebral high, elevated mood, stress relief, and all in all just a sense of well being
J........0
October 23, 2022
Relaxed
Sleepy
This is Do-si-do crossed with Girl Scout Cookies. It's an Indica Hybrid. I got the &Shine shake. It instantly starts to give relaxing affects and relieves the pain. I think it maybe a creeper strain.