absolutely a top notch cultivar. from girl scout cookies, ( Durban Poison × OG kush) it's hard to improve that. 2 of the best I'm their class. then there's the other half, do si do, which is GSC × Face Off O.G., an improvement was found. combine them, you've got a powerhouse indica. don't come any better. they improved gsc again with fortune cookies, crossing itself back on the o.g. kush. if it were 5 years ago, thus strain would be all the rage. but it's not flavored like cereal or candy so....this one may just slip on through the cracks. one heck of an indica ,for sure. this just beat out do si do for favorite spot.