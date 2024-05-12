Cookie Stomper reviews
Cookie Stomper strain effects
Cookie Stomper strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Cookie Stomper reviews
S........1
May 12, 2024
Creative
Euphoric
Focused
Hybrid that bonks. Caught some fire live resin. The beta-c terp punch from the thin mints cut comes through with the og profile of the stomper lineage. Pleasant surpise. Bad name. Shoulda been Cookie Thumper!