stock photo similar to Cookie Stomper
Cookie Stomper
STRAIN HIGHLIGHTS
- Helps with:
Cookie Stomper effects are mostly calming.
Cookie Stomper is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Lemon Stomper and Thin Mint GSC. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cookie Stomper is 21% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers. Bred by unknown breeders, the average price of Cookie Stomper typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. We are still learning about Cookie Stomper’s effects, flavors, and medical uses. If you've smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cookie Stomper, please tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
Something not right? Suggest an edit
Buy strains with similar effects to Cookie StomperOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Cookie Stomper strain effects
Cookie Stomper strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Inflammation
- 100% of people say it helps with Muscle spasms
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Cookie Stomper products near you
Similar to Cookie Stomper near Ashburn, VA
Similar strains: We used science to find strains with similar terpenes and effects
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
Read all reviews