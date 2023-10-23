sound gross. could've done better naming it. but, it parent, face off, is an absolute winner. and it is dominant. face off is in many great strains now...do si dos being the top. it's a winner. an all day smoke. makes all better. leans indica for sure. pleasant sweet taste and smell. not too overwhelming. and it super cheap in illinois. with my discount 20 an 8th? cmon...schwag is 29 an 8th. you won't be disappointed. no its not as good as do si dos, but is similar. go get some. you'll enjoy it, and not spend a fortune.

2 people found this helpful helpful report