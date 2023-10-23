Corn Cob reviews
- 50% of people say it helps with Lack of appetite
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 50% of people say it helps with PTSD
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
j........1
October 23, 2023
Giggly
Happy
Talkative
Uplifted
sound gross. could've done better naming it. but, it parent, face off, is an absolute winner. and it is dominant. face off is in many great strains now...do si dos being the top. it's a winner. an all day smoke. makes all better. leans indica for sure. pleasant sweet taste and smell. not too overwhelming. and it super cheap in illinois. with my discount 20 an 8th? cmon...schwag is 29 an 8th. you won't be disappointed. no its not as good as do si dos, but is similar. go get some. you'll enjoy it, and not spend a fortune.