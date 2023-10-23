Corn Cob is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between PNW Corn and Face Off. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Corn Cob is a unique and intriguing strain known for its balanced genetics and versatile effects. It offers an ideal choice for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. With a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, Corn Cob provides a well-rounded experience. Leafly customers report that Corn Cob's effects include feeling relaxed, euphoric, and creative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Corn Cob when dealing with symptoms associated with stress, depression, and chronic pain. Its balanced profile can help alleviate these conditions without causing excessive sedation. Bred by Archive Seed Bank, Corn Cob features flavors like earthy tones, sweet corn, and a hint of herbal spice. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene, contributing to its relaxing and mood-enhancing properties. The average price of Corn Cob typically ranges from $10 to $15 per gram, making it an affordable option for those seeking a well-balanced hybrid with unique flavors and effects. Corn Cob is a strain that stands out in the cannabis world, offering a combination of genetics that's both intriguing and enjoyable. If you've had the pleasure of experiencing Corn Cob, please share your insights by leaving a strain review.