Bred by the Gage Green Group, Cornerstone crosses the beloved candy-diesel strain Headwrecker with their Joseph OG to create an uplifting cerebral strain with quality bud structure. The lemon diesel aroma is loud and will permeate out of the bag. Give Cornerstone a shot next time you’re looking for a delicious strain to send you into an afternoon of exploration and activity.