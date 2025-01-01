Cosmic Apple is a hybrid cannabis strain made from a genetic cross of Cosmic Candy x Apple Fritter; the breeder is currently unknown. This strain takes some expertise to achieve its high yields and vigorous structure, but flowers in under 10 weeks. Cosmic Apple runs the gamut of flavor, with floral, tart apple, sweet, spicy, and gassy notes. This strain is ideally suited to creative and social activities. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cosmic Apple, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.