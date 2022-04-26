Cosmic Cookies reviews
Cosmic Cookies strain effects
Cosmic Cookies strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
m........5
April 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
I feel great, confident, no anxiousness, I feel like nothings stopping me from me doing anything I need to do. I feeel great. Good strain. I need to eat some putang on this strain.
s........s
December 26, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
This hybrid is 60% sativa 40%hybrid and smell so pungent sweet jaja this strain is top shelf flower and the flavor is sweet, pine, herbal
g........x
July 7, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy
YO ! This strain is the real deal you just feel so creative that you have to do something and you feel so happy about it 5 stars for me
a........5
February 11, 2024
Giggly
Relaxed
Great strain imo, makes me relaxed and giggly and doesn’t get me tired in a way that makes me want to rot in bed. 10/10
g........8
January 16, 2024
Energetic
Talkative
Uplifted
A talkative high. I feel comfortable/relaxed with myself and surroundings, but energetic and motivated. Definitely uplifting! I didn’t get giggly, but smiley. A head kinda high, but no couch lock and you can still hit this and do your daytime stuff. Hitting too much tho will make one a bit sleepy. My body got a little tingly and I also found this strain to be on the arousing side. If you suffer from anxiety, social anxiety, depression, I would give this strain a try.
k........8
November 29, 2024
Aroused
Focused
Happy
Smooth as the wind, sharp sweet and potent lemon presence. Grew this, you need knowledge for a high yield. It shows out with a slow rising high and is present long after
J........9
December 11, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
This is great strain comes on real fast maybe a little pyscadelic after a big hit Got mine in Menomonee at lume 153$ a oz with tax real pungent very skunky I'm a 40 year smoker highly recommend this strain has a old school taste u don't get used to it either little mint little orange and super dank . I see this strain is just getting going and more people should enjoy it
D........9
September 5, 2024
Energetic
Euphoric
Very potent smoked as flower. Balanced body and head. Super aromatic and resinous. Very stoney.