A talkative high. I feel comfortable/relaxed with myself and surroundings, but energetic and motivated. Definitely uplifting! I didn’t get giggly, but smiley. A head kinda high, but no couch lock and you can still hit this and do your daytime stuff. Hitting too much tho will make one a bit sleepy. My body got a little tingly and I also found this strain to be on the arousing side. If you suffer from anxiety, social anxiety, depression, I would give this strain a try.