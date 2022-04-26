stock photo similar to Cosmic Cookies
HybridTHC 26%CBG 1%
Cosmic Cookies
Cosmic Cookies is a hybrid weed strain made by crossing GSC and Chem Sis. Reviewers on Leafly say this strain makes them feel energetic, creative, and happy. Cosmic Cookies has 26% THC and 1% CBG. The dominant terpene in this strain is myrcene. If you've smoked, dabbed, or otherwise enjoyed this strain, Cosmic Cookies, before let us know! Leave a review.
Cosmic Cookies strain effects
Cosmic Cookies strain helps with
- 43% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 31% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Stress
Cosmic Cookies strain reviews16
m........5
April 26, 2022
Creative
Energetic
Focused
s........s
December 26, 2021
Euphoric
Happy
g........x
July 7, 2023
Creative
Giggly
Happy