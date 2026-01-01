Cosmic Smoothie is a sativa-leaning hybrid bred from Cosmic Fire × Strawberry Banana, offering a bright, fruit-forward experience with an energizing edge. This strain is driven by a terpinolene-dominant terpene profile, giving it a lively aroma of tropical fruit, sweet berries, and fresh herbal notes with a smooth, creamy finish. The effects are uplifting, focused, and creative, landing with a clear-headed buzz that feels motivating without being overwhelming. Supporting terpenes like caryophyllene and myrcene help keep the experience grounded, making Cosmic Smoothie a great choice for daytime use, social settings, or creative flow. With its vibrant flavor, high THC potency, and energizing terpene profile, Cosmic Smoothie is an ideal pick for consumers who love terpinolene-forward strains that feel bright, functional, and expressive. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed this strain, leave a review.