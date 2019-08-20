ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Hybrid

4.5 495 reviews

Strawberry Banana

aka Strawnana

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

335 people reported 1909 effects
Relaxed 56%
Happy 49%
Euphoric 42%
Uplifted 33%
Creative 22%
Stress 25%
Anxiety 19%
Depression 18%
Pain 16%
Insomnia 14%
Dry mouth 17%
Dry eyes 13%
Anxious 3%
Dizzy 3%
Paranoid 2%

Reviews

495

Besides my son, this is the greatest thing on planet earth!! I have severe musculoskeletal damage including a broken back, neck and torn rotator cuff. I also suffer from severe anxiety and PTSD from combat. I've taken Sleeping pills and pain pills in such high doses and, for so long, that it would a...
Aroused Creative Euphoric Happy Relaxed
First impression was, "wow, this really smells like banana." As soon as my budtender came out with the jar, i could just smell the sweetness.. And the flavor is just as great. Very mellow smoke, nice banana taste. The flower i got was 24.6% THC and i gotta say, i was impressed by the effects. Nice m...
Focused Relaxed
This strain is labeled Strawberry Banana OG and is reported to be a Banana Kush/Bubblegum cross. This is a true hybrid as I noticed both Indica and Sativa properties. The flowers are a light yellow/green mixed with medium green and light brown hairs. to me, it looks a lot like Pineapple Express. Thi...
Euphoric Happy Hungry Relaxed Sleepy
This strain is perfect for relaxed days away from work. If my shoulders were more relaxed, they'd be on the ground. This is listed as a Sativa Hybrid at the CBCB in Berkeley, but it is most definitely an indica dominant hybrid. The scrolling marquee of thoughts completely stops with this one. It is ...
Creative Relaxed
Classic "stoner's high." If a movie is on the agenda this is a good choice.
Happy Relaxed
Similar strains

Lineage

Bubble Gum
Banana Kush
Strawberry Banana
Strawberry Blondie
Trueberry
child

