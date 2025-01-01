Cotton Candy Sunrise is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Pineapple Sundae and Grape Pie Bx. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Cotton Candy Sunrise typically features a THC content ranging from 18% to 22%, making it a versatile choice suitable for both beginners and experienced cannabis consumers. The dominant terpene in this strain is limonene, contributing to its uplifting and citrusy aroma. If youve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Cotton Candy Sunrise, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.



