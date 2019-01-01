Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Bred by Rare Dankness, Cougar Piss is a stinky cross between SoCal Cat Piss and Afghani #1 IBL. The strain comes out with a very skunky aroma. Give Cougar Piss a try if you are a fan of the Cat Piss genetics, but also want a bit more of a mellow high.