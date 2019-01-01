ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Cougar Piss
  • Leafly flower of Cougar Piss

Hybrid

Cougar Piss

Cougar Piss

Bred by Rare Dankness, Cougar Piss is a stinky cross between SoCal Cat Piss and Afghani #1 IBL. The strain comes out with a very skunky aroma. Give Cougar Piss a try if you are a fan of the Cat Piss genetics, but also want a bit more of a mellow high. 

Reviews

No Reviews

No reviews yet.
write a review