Originally a clone-only phenotype of Super Silver Haze, Cat Piss is a sativa-dominant strain that has a uniquely pungent ammonia-like stench reminiscent of its name. It has been crossed with other strains to create seed lines with varying phenotypes including indica-dominant varieties, however it is generally considered to be more of a sativa. The flavors are sweet with undertones of pine, and the high is uplifting and cerebral with a nice relaxing body feel that makes it a good option for daytime use.
Effects
- Feelings
- Side Effects