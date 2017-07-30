ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Cat Piss

Originally a clone-only phenotype of Super Silver Haze, Cat Piss is a sativa-dominant strain that has a uniquely pungent ammonia-like stench reminiscent of its name. It has been crossed with other strains to create seed lines with varying phenotypes including indica-dominant varieties, however it is generally considered to be more of a sativa. The flavors are sweet with undertones of pine, and the high is uplifting and cerebral with a nice relaxing body feel that makes it a good option for daytime use.

1586 reported effects from 206 people
Happy 54%
Uplifted 50%
Euphoric 46%
Energetic 45%
Talkative 37%
Dry mouth 34%
Dry eyes 23%
Dizzy 12%
Paranoid 12%
Headache 7%

Reviews

297

Avatar for L0v3
Member since 2012
What an interesting strain. Based off the reviews,I was not pleased to be receiving my batch. Half of a hit later, I am happy I made this choice. The smell is not as bad as people exaggerated, nor is the taste. It has a strong dank smell but not something to worry you. I would call this a pro strain...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for AceThirtyThree
Member since 2017
Even though 90% of cannabis I purchase is through dispensaries, I still maintain my black-market connections. In SoCal there are strains that are amazing that don’t make it to dispensaries, people have been growing them their way for decades, why change now. I acquired this strain from a very tale...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricHappyHungry
Avatar for LordofBhang
Member since 2013
Grrreat. Yo Leafly can we get Purple Cat Piss Details page tho thank you look foward to seeing purple cat piss in the new strains . My Review is for Purple Cat Piss. Whoa this Green Thumb Gardens Purple Piss I got From Hah Cafe UW Seattle is Wonderful smells like them champelly tress wit some grrap...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEnergeticEuphoricFocused
Avatar for rapsody
Member since 2014
Great smoke!!!!!! The smell is terrible makes u think they used catpiss lol very potent
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedFocusedRelaxed
Avatar for EdibleEm
Member since 2015
Wake and take - yup my meds lol so I blasted some of this and it was a nice cerebral and physically relaxing outcome. Able to get through my morning routine But It did set my asthma off a bit and got me coughing a few times- an unpleasant result of the amonia like pungency I think. Did help curb the...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricUplifted
Lineage

Strain parent
Super Silver Haze
parent
Strain
Cat Piss
Strain child
Cookie Puss
child

