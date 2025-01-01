Crater Kush
HybridTHC 22%CBG 1%
Caryophyllene
Limonene
Pinene
Crater Kush potency is higher THC than average.
Crater Kush is a high-THC weed strain from Oregon growers Creswell Organics. It is a cross of White Widow and Obama Kush that should lean indica hybrid. Have you tried or grown Crater Kush? Leave a review.
