ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Obama Kush
Slide 1 of 2
  • Leafly flower of Obama Kush

  • Check out photos people have shared with us

    photos

Indica

4.4 701 reviews

Obama Kush

aka Obama OG, Obama OG Kush

Cannabinoids
Terpenes
Peppery
Citrus
Pine

Calculated from 107 products tested with lab partners

CalmingEnergizing

Calculated from 701 reviews

Obama Kush
  • Peppery
  • Citrus
  • Pine

This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.

Effects

Show all

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

492 people reported 3932 effects
Relaxed 72%
Happy 57%
Euphoric 50%
Uplifted 37%
Sleepy 29%
Stress 38%
Pain 36%
Anxiety 29%
Depression 24%
Insomnia 22%
Dry mouth 28%
Dry eyes 9%
Dizzy 6%
Paranoid 4%
Anxious 2%

Strain spotlight

Reviews

701

Show all

Avatar for pokerchick
Member since 2014
To put it as simple as I can, when you are overwhelmed, stressed way out, ready to strangle your boss or mother etc this is the one. With the exception of those with a high tolerance just a small amount could keep you employed, not disowned,, married ( if spouse is the source of your stress) Also ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for whately50
Member since 2016
This is without a doubt one of the BEST Indicas I've smoked, and I've smoked the Original Blueberry Strain! I'm a dope-smokin' Republican, but as I've always maintained, reefer transcends Party lines. I like to pack a bowl in the early morning, do some chores, smoke, and then go back to sleep for ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Lee503
Member since 2016
If it doesn't smell like Grape and have some purple leaves it's not my boy Obama's Kush! If it does you're in for some great times. Perfect for chilling a watching documentaries. Has a comforting aroma and body euphoria that'll leave your room smelling amazing.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricFocusedHappyRelaxedSleepy
Avatar for seizedtheday
Member since 2015
Very potent strain. Not for beginners and hits you out of nowhere! Every time I smoke it, I end up getting very intense about anything I'm doing and forget I've been doing it for longer than intended. Possibility of paranoia if smoke too much of it. Good for migraines and will def make you sleep. De...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
FocusedSleepy
Avatar for FrogPond
Member since 2014
Fantastic strain with deep purple color. Dark, almost culinary scent with pine and fruit being the main bouquet. A little skunky, but it worth it. The effect is at first a little like with other kush strains, but after 10 minutes the full effect roles through the body and a warmth a calm settles in ...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedTalkative
more reviews
write a review

Find Obama Kush nearby

Hang tight. We're looking for dispensaries that carry Obama Kush nearby.

Similar strains

search by similar

Photos

Show all

Lineage

First strain parent
Afghani
parent
Second strain parent
OG Kush
parent
Strain
Obama Kush
First strain child
Oregon Bus Pass
child
Second strain child
Purple Frost
child

Grow info

Sponsored by
Sponsor Logo
indica
Difficulty
Easy
Moderate
Difficult
Height (inches)
< 30
30 - 78
> 78
Yield (oz/ft)²
0.5 - 1
1 - 3
3 - 6
Flowering (weeks)
7 - 9
10 - 12
> 12

Products with Obama Kush

Show all

Hang tight. We're looking for Obama Kush nearby.

Good reads

Show all

Tips for growing Obama Kush cannabis
Tips for growing Obama Kush cannabis
Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?
Which U.S. Presidents Would Have Tried Cannabis?
Strains With a Patriotic Streak
Strains With a Patriotic Streak
Bud on a Budget: What $20, $50, and $100 Buy at a Dispensary in Renton, Washington
Bud on a Budget: What $20, $50, and $100 Buy at a Dispensary in Renton, Washington