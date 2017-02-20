- Peppery
- Citrus
- Pine
This unique indica-dominant strain appropriately channels the President’s famous message of "Change" as it invigorates and inspires. A cross between Afghani and OG Kush, Obama Kush offers cerebral stimulation and a euphoric rush. This strain is recommended for consumers looking for powerful physical effects as well as an intense cerebral lift. The flowers are frosty with a purple hue and reddish hairs, giving off a light aroma.
