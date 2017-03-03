ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for n41ujfunky
Member since 2019
Many stages. All good! Did version 5. Love!
Avatar for bebendkerry
Member since 2017
this strain is amazing haven't smoked in years it came across me the other day and it's amazing
Avatar for Letssmokethat
Member since 2019
We had friends visiting in town this week, and Crater Lake made the lineup for after dinner, late night conversations on the back patio. Let’s just say, between discussing (and finding) the purpose of life, we also laughed harder together than any of us had in a long time. It definitely added years ...
EnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxed
Avatar for 0MVolt
Member since 2015
I’m going to keep this strain a secret for now amongst my circle of friends and stoner allies as to not decrease the chances my dealer still has this unavailable next time I’m exhausting on low because this, my friends, is deep impact. So let’s get a good buzz going here on the internet with regard ...
RelaxedUplifted
Photos

User uploaded image of Crater LakeUser uploaded image of Crater LakeUser uploaded image of Crater LakeUser uploaded image of Crater LakeUser uploaded image of Crater Lake
Avatar for mattysuave
Member since 2018
This strain immediately hits me. I could be having a bad day and a bit of this instantly puts me on the tight rope. I’m getting things done, making lists, planning- everything I usually don’t do when I’m depressed or in a rut. I have a mental disorder that I won’t get into but with this strain it qu...
CreativeFocusedHappyTalkativeTingly
Avatar for noellehebb
Member since 2016
I have yet to try this in flower (I will once I find it!) but I’m dabbing in right now as Live Resin from Dr. Jolly’s in Bend, OR. It’s got sweet, citrus and floral notes and a very gives you an amazing physical buzz / relaxation. I definitely feel a bit mentally stoned but still clear enough to go ...
CreativeEuphoricRelaxedTinglyUplifted
Avatar for paigeemills
Member since 2014
Crater Lake is a citrus sweet smoke that is smooth and very cerebral. In smaller quantities it feels like a bright, creative and euphoric sativa. This is a great strain for anxiety and stress and helping induce creativity and keep you feeling productive. In larger quantities it can make you a littl...
CreativeEuphoricFocusedUplifted
Avatar for nwcanna
Member since 2018
This strain blew my mind. Very similar to blue dream in taste and high. Imo crater lake is just as good if not better than blue dream. Perfectly balanced hybrid.
EuphoricGigglyHappyRelaxedUplifted