Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
We had friends visiting in town this week, and Crater Lake made the lineup for after dinner, late night conversations on the back patio. Let’s just say, between discussing (and finding) the purpose of life, we also laughed harder together than any of us had in a long time. It definitely added years ...
I’m going to keep this strain a secret for now amongst my circle of friends and stoner allies as to not decrease the chances my dealer still has this unavailable next time I’m exhausting on low because this, my friends, is deep impact. So let’s get a good buzz going here on the internet with regard ...
This strain immediately hits me. I could be having a bad day and a bit of this instantly puts me on the tight rope. I’m getting things done, making lists, planning- everything I usually don’t do when I’m depressed or in a rut. I have a mental disorder that I won’t get into but with this strain it qu...
I have yet to try this in flower (I will once I find it!) but I’m dabbing in right now as Live Resin from Dr. Jolly’s in Bend, OR. It’s got sweet, citrus and floral notes and a very gives you an amazing physical buzz / relaxation. I definitely feel a bit mentally stoned but still clear enough to go ...
Crater Lake is a citrus sweet smoke that is smooth and very cerebral. In smaller quantities it feels like a bright, creative and euphoric sativa. This is a great strain for anxiety and stress and helping induce creativity and keep you feeling productive. In larger quantities it can make you a littl...