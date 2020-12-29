A indica heavy hybrid that’s first felt in the head and face. Mind becomes cloudy and bewildered, but euphoric and uplifted. Considerable numb/gone-ness gradually takes over more than half. Makes it feel heavy and suppressive even though the mind’s ability to function is refreshingly uninhibited. Strong couch lock, so not conducive to physical activity or chores. Emotional state stays in tact, making it excellent for connecting with movies and music, though there is a risk of zoning out and sleepiness. Even though there’s good mood elevation, its mellowness is just a bit stronger and gives the high a somewhat negative bent. It’s easy to overlook, just more annoying than anything. 6 out of 10. Does some things well, but side effects make it a mixed bag.