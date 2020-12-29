Crazy Glue reviews
Crazy Glue strain effects
Crazy Glue strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
d........_
December 29, 2020
Happy
Relaxed
Makes me feel air headed, but it’s a nice indica for the end of a day after a hard workout. this strain really helped me relax enough to stretch sore muscles
P........d
December 30, 2020
Relaxed
Sleepy
Potent,& very sticky indeed. My fingers are sticky 😛💨🌿😋 Very relaxing mellowing happening atm. Bed here I come🛏💤
L........c
January 13, 2021
Creative
Happy
Relaxed
This is an excellent strain with incredibly relaxing effects. It’s great for kicking back and relaxing, but it is also great for motivating you to do the things you enjoy. The taste is great—a gassy, pungent flavor that permeates the senses. I highly recommend this strain to almost anyone, as the effects don’t seem to increase anxiety as much as many other strains and instead provides a sense of floating on a cloud. Good stuff, y’all.
w........l
June 15, 2021
A indica heavy hybrid that’s first felt in the head and face. Mind becomes cloudy and bewildered, but euphoric and uplifted. Considerable numb/gone-ness gradually takes over more than half. Makes it feel heavy and suppressive even though the mind’s ability to function is refreshingly uninhibited. Strong couch lock, so not conducive to physical activity or chores. Emotional state stays in tact, making it excellent for connecting with movies and music, though there is a risk of zoning out and sleepiness. Even though there’s good mood elevation, its mellowness is just a bit stronger and gives the high a somewhat negative bent. It’s easy to overlook, just more annoying than anything. 6 out of 10. Does some things well, but side effects make it a mixed bag.
g........g
May 2, 2023
Aroused
Creative
Energetic
Focused
Truly one of the best strains fit for active daytime adventures or getting into an uppity creative flow. Won’t slow anyone blessed with the gift of gab and a comfortable strain for those individuals with ADHD seeking to remain present and in control who may otherwise struggle with crowds of strangers. This is a POTENT sativa so ease into its lifting effects to avoid the stress of head-high paranoia that can happen if you overdo it for your first sesh of the day. For sativa lovers this one will NOT disappoint. Bon voyage highly, friends :)
B........Y
February 1, 2023
Creative
Energetic
Euphoric
Giggly
ABSOLUTELY LOVED IT , STILL DO LOVE THE GORILLA GLUE FAMILY ...Crazy Glue is F'n A W E S O M E !
S........t
December 11, 2022
Relaxed
This strain is straight up body relaxation. Perfect for pain. Gave me significant relief from back and IBS pain and discomfort, A+
m........0
February 10, 2023
Sleepy
Good Indica for after a long day. Really relaxing. Got me really sleepy. Good smell and taste