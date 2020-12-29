This is an excellent strain with incredibly relaxing effects. It’s great for kicking back and relaxing, but it is also great for motivating you to do the things you enjoy. The taste is great—a gassy, pungent flavor that permeates the senses. I highly recommend this strain to almost anyone, as the effects don’t seem to increase anxiety as much as many other strains and instead provides a sense of floating on a cloud. Good stuff, y’all.