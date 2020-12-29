Crazy Glue
aka Krazy Glue
Crazy Glue is a great all-around experience. Like a multi-tool, this strain is great in many situations without being overpowering in any one direction. Often referred to as a social high, it is going to relax you without slowing you down, and it's been said to offer a creative spark. This is a potent strain with low anxiety, making it great for most tolerance levels. A cross between Original Glue and Super Silver Chemdawg Haze, Crazy Glue smashes together two very different flavor profiles without yielding to either. You are going to get a complex smattering of spice, pepper, pine, sweetness, and earth. People who like to smell their cannabis before they smoke it will especially appreciate all the different aromas of Crazy Glue before partaking.
Buy strains with similar effects to Crazy GlueOrder online. Same-day pickup or delivery in
Crazy Glue strain effects
Crazy Glue strain helps with
- 24% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 20% of people say it helps with Depression
- 20% of people say it helps with Stress
Ready to try this strain?
Shop Crazy Glue products near you
Similar to Crazy Glue near Ashburn, VA
|IN STOCK PRODUCTS NEAR YOU
|Type
|Cannabinoid
|Top reported effect
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Dominant terpene
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—