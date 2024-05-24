Cream Pie Kush reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Cream Pie Kush.
Cream Pie Kush strain effects
Cream Pie Kush strain helps with
- 100% of people say it helps with Depression
- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 66% of people say it helps with Pain
C........2
May 24, 2024
Aroused
Euphoric
Relaxed
Very euphoric, perfect amount of relaxed and happy. A little giggly. Perfect for sleep.
r........O
December 21, 2023
Euphoric
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
checks ever box from Mohave though it says mine is from wedding cake and kush mints
w........1
October 19, 2024
Aroused
Relaxed
Mine in Mohave so wedding cake and kush mints, but the high is great. It’s a good all body high. The head high won’t hit like the body but this is really euphoric. I feel clear headed but still smacked