- 100% of people say it helps with Stress
- 100% of people say it helps with Bipolar disorder
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
November 10, 2023
Aroused
Focused
Giggly
Absolutely beautiful smell reminded me off a nice champagne cherry coke absolutely covered in crystals white green that shows light green "it's very nice smoke straight ⛽!"!!!????