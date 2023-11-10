Creature Breath is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Jelly Breath BX1 and The Creature. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Creature Breath is a gassy and fruity strain that has a sour and earthy flavor with hints of cherry and vanilla. It also features a relaxing and euphoric high that can help with stress, pain, and insomnia. Creature Breath is 25% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for beginners or experienced cannabis consumers. Leafly customers tell us Creature Breath effects include feeling happy, hungry, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Creature Breath when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, depression, and appetite loss. Bred by Beleaf Cannabis, Creature Breath features flavors like gassy, fruity, and sour. The dominant terpene of this strain is myrcene. The average price of Creature Breath typically ranges from $10-$15 per gram. Creature Breath has frosty and fluffy buds that have dark green tones with purple and orange hues. It is a rare and potent strain that can be enjoyed at any time of the day. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Creature Breath, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







