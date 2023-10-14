Creme De Menthe reviews
Creme De Menthe strain effects
Creme De Menthe strain helps with
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
- 33% of people say it helps with Anorexia
c........7
October 14, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Hungry
Relaxed
Crushed me after one hit. Euphoric is right!! And quite relaxing. Power recliner fully extended!!
b........7
September 5, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Happy
It was an overall amazing experience taste like an andies bar.