Picked this up from Trulieve in FL; got it in a distillate syringe & filled my vape pod with it.
Smooth creamy smoke; tastes like sweet cookies on the inhale & earthy on the exhale. Very physically relaxing high, with a nice cerebral feeling that makes you feel like you’re wearing a tight (...
Felt obligated to give this strain a proper review. Just started getting all my meds through Trulieve her in Florida now that we have medical. This is my hands down favorite indica & me & my wife both are indica people. The taste, the high, the smell, it scores 10's across the board. Between...