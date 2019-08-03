ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crescendo RBx1
  4. Reviews

Crescendo RBx1 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crescendo RBx1.

Reviews

6

Avatar for Jagerrity01
Member since 2019
This strain has to be one of the best strains out there and one of the best tasting wish I picked up more
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Jockustoe
Member since 2016
I have smoked a quad of Crescendo by THCDesign and it's one of my favorite strains to date
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for 3kvisuals
Member since 2017
Picked this up from Trulieve in FL; got it in a distillate syringe &amp; filled my vape pod with it. Smooth creamy smoke; tastes like sweet cookies on the inhale &amp; earthy on the exhale. Very physically relaxing high, with a nice cerebral feeling that makes you feel like you’re wearing a tight (...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
ArousedCreativeEuphoricHappyHungry
write a review
Avatar for LeoLong78
Member since 2019
Felt obligated to give this strain a proper review. Just started getting all my meds through Trulieve her in Florida now that we have medical. This is my hands down favorite indica &amp; me &amp; my wife both are indica people. The taste, the high, the smell, it scores 10's across the board. Between...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyHungryRelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Patrick802VT
Member since 2019
This is everything you could want and more! The smoke is as good as it looks and smells!!! I will grab this every chance I can!
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricGigglyHappyHungryRelaxed