CRIPPY - In my opinion this is an amazing indica but it won't make you get stuck to the couch. Gives you a nice body high with a slight cerebral head buzz. It has a nice fresh taste to it because some cannabis can taste awful and smell awful. This batch I picked up this weekend was extremely fresh, sticky, the buds had a bright green look and was of full of tricomes. After smoking a bowl It makes you want to sit and get into deep focus on music, a work project, a movie or a person. This is the type of cannabis that slows the world down for you and allows you to focus on the present moment. Forget about what people did and to hell with worrying about tomorrow. Crippy is like H.E.R. "Focus on Me" If had to recommend a strain to get you into a weekend vibe or a relaxed mode then the Crippy Strain is a sure-fire bet. 😤(Description) CRIPPY - One of the most legendary & famous strains in the history of Florida is widely reported to have made it's way over with Surfers in the late 80's and early 90's via Hawaii. The actual Strain itself "Crippy" may be known by similar sounding names or even alternate spellings and which has also been transformed over time into a cultural icon and slang terminology used to describe the highest grade of Marijuana buds and separate them from the lesser quality ones like mids, regs, or even imposter strains known today as "Jippy." They all of course were never up to the highest quality levels or nearly as good in effects as the "Crip" or "Crippy" which is exactly how a strain turned into a standard. Due to the term Crippy being used as a qualitative expression & thus a standard amongst the many growers, dealers, & smokers alike in Florida - there is sometimes even confusion as to what the REAL and original strain actually was eventually and where it all began to launch what would become one of the most famous and sought after types of Cannabis. Make no mistake that Crippy was many things to many different people based on their own unique experiences and personal history with the plant whether you were growing, selling, or smoking it (or all the above) and what was actually being called "Crippy" at the time. Enjoying this amazing and 100% real pure Crippy Cultivar now, legally, is one of the best ways to honor its history and great social impact within our Cannabis culture of the past, present, & future here in Florida and beyond. Please be sure to give respect to and lend an ear to all of the legends and many stories surrounding it by good intentioned people telling them. Because after all, Crippy by any other name just wouldn't be the same! .