If I had smoked a bowl of this as a first timer, my brain would have leaked out of my ears while my body drifted away in the wind. Got an 1/8 oz from sunshine cannabis. This instantly became my favorite afternoon/nighttime strain, easily beating Pink Cookies and Velvet Glove. Gives me the perfect full-body buzzy, euphoric brain fog that I associate with being stoned. This is the only strain I have ever felt was truly worthy of the hype surrounding it. Surprised to see so few reviews -- the strain seems to have a rich history here in florida. I can only hope and pray for crippy wax & rosin.