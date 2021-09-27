Crippy
Crippy is a hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between unknown parents. This strain is 50% sativa and 50% indica. Crippy is an old-school strain that originated in Hawaii and was popularized in Florida in the late 80s and early 90s. Crippy has a spicy, herbal, and piney flavor and aroma. Crippy is 20% THC, making this strain a strong choice for experienced cannabis consumers who can handle a potent high. Leafly customers tell us Crippy effects include feeling relaxed, creative, and sleepy. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crippy when dealing with symptoms associated with anxiety, stress, and pain. Bred by 808 Genetics, Crippy features flavors like skunk, tobacco, and menthol. The dominant terpene of this strain is unknown. The average price of Crippy typically ranges from $40-$60 per eighth. Crippy has a heavy and sedating high that can calm your mind and body. This strain is best enjoyed at night or when you have nothing else to do. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crippy, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.
