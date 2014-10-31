We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This was the first strain I ever grew, small closet with cfl above and on sides, about 200w to 2x1ft space with two small plants.
I obviously didn't pull a whole lot, but what I did pull lasted me quite some time.
This strain is unbelievable, the taste and smell alone are something to be experien...
This strain is hybrid dominant with a sweet and skunky smell and an undertone of honey. This is the type of bud that is perfect for relaxing on the beach for the day. It made me happy and relaxed, without a care in the world. This helped me regulate my moods but it didnt quite slow my mind down a...