Critical 47 reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical 47.

Reviews

20

Avatar for Fresno4401
Member since 2018
It’s alright brah, like a nice honeydoo on the beach brah
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for sensimedihigrade
Member since 2018
This was the first strain I ever grew, small closet with cfl above and on sides, about 200w to 2x1ft space with two small plants. I obviously didn't pull a whole lot, but what I did pull lasted me quite some time. This strain is unbelievable, the taste and smell alone are something to be experien...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for Zak412
Member since 2018
Fire!!! Extremely relaxing and a nice pain reliever. One of the better strains I’ve tried.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyRelaxed
Avatar for trollette
Member since 2016
its not a bad flavor but it is a bit like leafy home grown like the buzz as far as a down and relaxed but would rather it be cleaned yup a bit more,,it would be nicely suited at 10 a g if so.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
RelaxedSleepy
Avatar for Indicaem
Member since 2016
This strain is hybrid dominant with a sweet and skunky smell and an undertone of honey. This is the type of bud that is perfect for relaxing on the beach for the day. It made me happy and relaxed, without a care in the world. This helped me regulate my moods but it didnt quite slow my mind down a...
Read full review
Reported
feelings
HappyRelaxed
Avatar for Rioga
Member since 2015
Have been getting this in spain for a few weeks now. Excellent product! Great high. Body rocked with indica, mind on point with sativa. Definitely recommend.
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Wilson83
Member since 2015
The pheno I have come across is more like 70 days. Smells great. Looks good. 2 classics, u can't go wrong
Read full review
Reported
feelings
Avatar for Wilson83
Member since 2015
Critical mass is an afghani x skunk 1 aka big bud, reworked and crossed with ak47. Grows vigorously. When it's done I'll fill u in on the rest.
Read full review
Reported
feelings