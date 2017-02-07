We use cookies to enable essential features of our site and to help personalize your experience.
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Feelings
Helps with
Negatives
Euphoric 59%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 54%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 21%
PTSD 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 5%
Reviews
52
hunterpowell
Member since 2017
Critical Cheese is an extremely intense sativa that brings upon a pleasant body high. It is perfect for a late night dip in the pool, a before snack-snack, or an early bedtime. The smell is slightly cheesey, however smells mostly of grass and pine clippings. I currently have an extremely well grown ...
Wow. It's been an ongoing search for a strain that works for GAD (General anxiety disorder) and lower pack pain, and Critical cheese does indeed work. Critical Cheese is the answer. Loads of people around me only use Critical Cheese for pain relief and a deep relation. If you are new, start with sma...
This is a great hybrid for being able to function while have the feelings of euphoria. Definite anxiety and stress reliever; makes you feel lighter (less tense muscles, less pressure on you as a whole). I gave it a four because of the dry eyes and mouth, accompanied by its eternal name sake: CHEESE!...
Grew this strain just for personal use and really enjoyed it, it’s a very intense head high if grown right but loved the high it’s a racy kinda high like you’re on some kinda upper drug I’d guess all in all very nice.