Critical Cheese reviews

Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Critical Cheese.

Effects

37 people reported 282 effects
Euphoric 59%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 54%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 21%
PTSD 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

52

Avatar for hunterpowell
Member since 2017
Critical Cheese is an extremely intense sativa that brings upon a pleasant body high. It is perfect for a late night dip in the pool, a before snack-snack, or an early bedtime. The smell is slightly cheesey, however smells mostly of grass and pine clippings. I currently have an extremely well grown ...
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricFocusedGigglyHungry
Avatar for iclazion
Member since 2018
Wow. It's been an ongoing search for a strain that works for GAD (General anxiety disorder) and lower pack pain, and Critical cheese does indeed work. Critical Cheese is the answer. Loads of people around me only use Critical Cheese for pain relief and a deep relation. If you are new, start with sma...
Reported
feelings
RelaxedUplifted
Avatar for Tuzky
Member since 2018
Nice long high and amazing flavour. Nice smoke.
Reported
feelings
Avatar for electrickarma
Member since 2018
This is a great hybrid for being able to function while have the feelings of euphoria. Definite anxiety and stress reliever; makes you feel lighter (less tense muscles, less pressure on you as a whole). I gave it a four because of the dry eyes and mouth, accompanied by its eternal name sake: CHEESE!...
Reported
feelings
EuphoricRelaxedTalkativeUplifted
Avatar for Flavito99
Member since 2018
This was amazing. fav strain I was like HOLY SHIT.
Reported
feelings
EnergeticEuphoricHappyTalkative
Avatar for CanaChef
Member since 2018
Pretty nice flavor, and the hught is betther than the ususal once.
Reported
feelings
EuphoricHappyUplifted
Avatar for spencerbriance
Member since 2016
Grew this strain just for personal use and really enjoyed it, it’s a very intense head high if grown right but loved the high it’s a racy kinda high like you’re on some kinda upper drug I’d guess all in all very nice.
Reported
feelings
CreativeEnergeticEuphoricGigglyHappy
Avatar for thebluestoflobsters
Member since 2018
Mostly cerebral. Makes me social.
Reported
feelings
CreativeHappyRelaxedUplifted