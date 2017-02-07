ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
53 reviews

Critical Cheese by Dinafem is a sativa-dominant hybrid that borrows its genetics from Cheese and Critical Plus. This outstanding crossbreed is hardy, fast-flowering, and finishes with large, dense buds that are dripping with resinous oils. Critical Cheese has a pungent aroma that combines lemons, pine, and the sharp cheesy notes that have become the signature of Cheese varieties. The effects are immediate, uplifting, and euphoric. They are also known to make consumers talkative, which makes Critical Cheese a good choice for overcoming any social anxieties.

Information about effects is sourced from customer reviews. Cannabis affects individuals differently, so you may experience different effects. Customer-reported information is not a substitute for medical advice. Always seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.

37 people reported 282 effects
Euphoric 59%
Happy 56%
Uplifted 54%
Relaxed 45%
Energetic 43%
Stress 40%
Anxiety 32%
Depression 29%
Pain 21%
PTSD 18%
Dry mouth 29%
Dry eyes 18%
Anxious 13%
Paranoid 5%

Reviews

53

Lineage

Critical Plus
Cheese
