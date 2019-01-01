Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
By submitting this form, you will be subscribed to news and promotional emails from Leafly and you agree
to Leafly’s Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.
You can unsubscribe from Leafly email messages anytime.
From Advanced Seeds, Critical Soma crosses Critical and Somango to create a fruity tropical treat. Critical Soma produces huge yields with dark, dense colas that bulge from the stalk. People can expect a sweet tropical flavor and aroma, while the high is both cerebral and physical, making for a great afternoon strain when it’s time for a bike ride to the beach.