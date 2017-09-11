ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Avatar for lauramloreto
Member since 2015
It was perfect for pain relieve from achy joint pain. There was no heavy high perfect for still getting things done before bed time.
Avatar for Jdubfam
Member since 2019
Feel it in my face, very heady high and seems to last a long time. Really enjoying critical widow from ROO7 or Roo7 in Illinois. definitely buy again.
Avatar for Terpy74
Member since 2018
very POTIENT Strain. ,not for the "Novis" super couch lock and munchies.....
Avatar for EastCoastSeedCompany
Member since 2019
Very potent strain. Not forbthe novis smoker, this medicine will leave you stuck. Very effective for sleep or eating dissorders. Very densen nugs' amd a huge producer and heavy feeder; when used with the S.O.G. method. Average flowering time 7-10 weeks... "Don't forget to flush......."
Avatar for jjstivaljr
Member since 2018
Pungent, great sweet citric taste, relaxing, good for pos trainning!
Avatar for Eva2308
Member since 2018
This is just amazing ive never felt something as much as good as this
Avatar for dennysdavito
Member since 2016
I picked up the most beautiful six pack today. It tastes exactly like black garlic and is pretty quick on the effects train 🚂 Engaged but comfortable. Have a blessed day, all.
Avatar for PuffPuffPoofing
Member since 2016
Hold onto your hats folks you're about to go for a wild ride!! it should smell really bad like a skunk. The Taste is amazing! Don't let the 10 minutes of nothing fool you. You're about to get blasted off to a whole nother world. Once you get crushed, effects are very disassociative, sense of reality...
