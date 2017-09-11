Keep up with strains, products, retailers, and news with Leafly's curated cannabis newsletter.
Very potent strain. Not forbthe novis smoker, this medicine will leave you stuck. Very effective for sleep or eating dissorders.
Very densen nugs' amd a huge producer and heavy feeder; when used with the S.O.G. method.
Average flowering time 7-10 weeks... "Don't forget to flush......."
Hold onto your hats folks you're about to go for a wild ride!! it should smell really bad like a skunk. The Taste is amazing! Don't let the 10 minutes of nothing fool you. You're about to get blasted off to a whole nother world. Once you get crushed, effects are very disassociative, sense of reality...