ocimenehumulenecaryophyllenemyrceneterpinolenepinenelimonenelinalool
Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Strains
  3. Crockett’s Sour Tangie
  • Leafly flower of Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Hybrid

Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Crockett’s Sour Tangie

Bred by Crockett’s Family Farm, Crockett’s Sour Tangie crosses two popular strains from different eras: Tangie represents the new generation, while Sour Diesel honors the old. The result is a gassy, sweet citrus blast that may turn heads. Buds are light green in color with dispersed orange pistils and come drenched in trichomes. Crockett’s Sour Tangie is great for anyone looking to chill out and have a good laugh.

 

Reviews

1

No reviews yet.
write a review

Lineage

First strain parent
Tangie
parent
Second strain parent
Sour Diesel
parent
Strain
Crockett’s Sour Tangie