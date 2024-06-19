Crop Duster reviews
Crop Duster strain effects
Reported by 8 real people like you
Crop Duster strain helps with
- 25% of people say it helps with Depression
- 25% of people say it helps with Fatigue
- 25% of people say it helps with Pain

a........c
June 19, 2024
Energetic
Focused
Happy
Uplifted
This is a very vibrant sativa! The buds had great structure and broke down into the most amazing pillowy texture. On the nose you are hit with 50/50 diesel to pine and a pleasant earthiness that lingers :) The high is not too head heavy but makes does make colors more vibrant and instantly boosts mood and productivity. I like the name too
d........o
March 13, 2024
Creative
Focused
Happy
Relaxed
I've seen/had multiple phenos of this and they seem to just be all over the place as far as effect goes but the smell doesn't change. It's rank. It's absolutely rank but you want to just crawl inside of it and roll around like a dog that found something nasty. The effect comes on extremely quickly and will catch you off guard if you're not paying attention. The initial rush ebbs and gives way to a super stoney and sleepy headspace and also gives you a bump in creativity and general contentedness. This is not a good choice for energy. It'll sap your drive with repeated use and ultimately couch lock tf out of you. Good shit. Very classic.
v........a
November 23, 2023
Uplifted
Mellow not tired is right. I had to go to a dinner after a hard day at work, I was yawning and feeling super exhausted, but could not cancel. Took this strain and didn’t feel happy and excited or energetic, but I was able to attend the dinner with a positive attitude , no yawning- basically made it thru. It didn’t make me laugh or feel giddy or nothing, like a cup of coffee but mellowed out. Flower 25% THC from fluent .
g........4
January 29, 2024
Euphoric
Relaxed
Uplifted
really chill and nice feeling on the body. mellow but not too much where i’m melting into my bed. smoked it with a friend at a park and walked + talked while we watched the sunset. was able to talk to my family normally without them knowing i was high lol. will try it for a wake n bake in the morning
e........4
August 5, 2024
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
Uplifted
As I was driving towards the usual place to pick up my online order I noticed that the surrounding area to the my dispenary was packed with other shops. I decided to buy some budget grade flower for joints from a different dispenary and one of the strains I got was Chem Kardashian aka Crop Duster for 1/8 @ $18. * Smell - At first it smelled earthy with a slight hint of gas on the tail end which didn't live up to the motto on the container "all gas, no breaks". I swapped the plastic container it came with to a left over glass container from a previous batch and burped the container a couple times throughout the day to try and see if glass with soft seal could bring back some of the original fragrance and it actually did. Once you break the seal you're bombarded by gassy chemicals and I keep catching myself sneaking a whiff every now and then. * Taste - No real flavor to write home about and if I was strictly going by taste alone I would of guess this was some run of the mill flower you get when the plug ran out of kush so the gave you extra of the regulars. One good thing is the smoke wasn't harsh , hits when in and out easy. * Effects - So it could of been that I didn't realize this was a hybrid or something but I got destoryed midway through bowl number 2 from a standard beaker bong with perc down stem. For the Price , this stuff was hitting way above it's weight class rivaling some of the higher grade stuff I normally enjoy while stationary. After acouple of rips , my body was fully relaxed , my eyelids were curling 50lbs dumbbells and any anxiety I had just melted away. The head high was your typical sativa shenanigans, where my body was relaxed , my brain was doing 360 no scope sideways backflips off the top rope during hell in the cell WWE title fight and the one way I can really explain what I'm trying to say is if you go back and watch Joe Dirty where he sneaks into the house being fumigated and dude is tripping balls in the kitchen banging on pots and pans, that's how my brain was acting lol. Verdict : Solid strain to chill at home and play video games because you're calm and relaxed bodily but wired mentally . I originally bought this for outdoor activities but after experiencing the high I could safely say it not an active strain. regardless , it's a solid buy if you see it.
a........r
May 28, 2023
Creative
Euphoric
Happy
Relaxed
I’m usually an Indica fan so this was new to me . Pretty good buzz , feel mellow but not tired .
4........k
January 1, 2024
Relaxed
Sleepy
Great strain however every time i smoked it it made me tired and unmotivated! Emotionally i felt great. Very relaxed and knocked me tf out.
M........q
July 11, 2023
Relaxed
Sleepy
Low energy sativa