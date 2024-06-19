As I was driving towards the usual place to pick up my online order I noticed that the surrounding area to the my dispenary was packed with other shops. I decided to buy some budget grade flower for joints from a different dispenary and one of the strains I got was Chem Kardashian aka Crop Duster for 1/8 @ $18. * Smell - At first it smelled earthy with a slight hint of gas on the tail end which didn't live up to the motto on the container "all gas, no breaks". I swapped the plastic container it came with to a left over glass container from a previous batch and burped the container a couple times throughout the day to try and see if glass with soft seal could bring back some of the original fragrance and it actually did. Once you break the seal you're bombarded by gassy chemicals and I keep catching myself sneaking a whiff every now and then. * Taste - No real flavor to write home about and if I was strictly going by taste alone I would of guess this was some run of the mill flower you get when the plug ran out of kush so the gave you extra of the regulars. One good thing is the smoke wasn't harsh , hits when in and out easy. * Effects - So it could of been that I didn't realize this was a hybrid or something but I got destoryed midway through bowl number 2 from a standard beaker bong with perc down stem. For the Price , this stuff was hitting way above it's weight class rivaling some of the higher grade stuff I normally enjoy while stationary. After acouple of rips , my body was fully relaxed , my eyelids were curling 50lbs dumbbells and any anxiety I had just melted away. The head high was your typical sativa shenanigans, where my body was relaxed , my brain was doing 360 no scope sideways backflips off the top rope during hell in the cell WWE title fight and the one way I can really explain what I'm trying to say is if you go back and watch Joe Dirty where he sneaks into the house being fumigated and dude is tripping balls in the kitchen banging on pots and pans, that's how my brain was acting lol. Verdict : Solid strain to chill at home and play video games because you're calm and relaxed bodily but wired mentally . I originally bought this for outdoor activities but after experiencing the high I could safely say it not an active strain. regardless , it's a solid buy if you see it.

