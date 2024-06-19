Crop Duster is a sativa dominant hybrid weed strain made from a genetic cross between Daily Driver and Chem D. This strain is not for the faint of heart, as it packs a powerful punch of diesel and citrus flavors that will leave you feeling energized and uplifted. Crop Duster is 25-28% THC, making this strain an ideal choice for experienced cannabis consumers who are looking for a boost of creativity and motivation. Leafly customers tell us Crop Duster effects include euphoric, happy, and talkative. Medical marijuana patients often choose Crop Duster when dealing with symptoms associated with depression, fatigue, and stress. Bred by West Coast Cure, Crop Duster features flavors like diesel, lemon, and spicy. The dominant terpene of this strain is limonene, which gives it a sour and zesty aroma and a mood-enhancing effect. The average price of Crop Duster typically ranges from $50-$70 per eighth, depending on the dispensary and location. Crop Duster buds have small grape-shaped emerald green nugs with thin orange hairs and a coating of milky white trichomes. This strain is perfect for those who want to enjoy a flavorful and potent smoke that will leave them feeling euphoric and sociable. If you’ve smoked, dabbed, or consumed Crop Duster, tell us about your experience by leaving a strain review.







