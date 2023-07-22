Crostada reviews
Read people’s experiences with the cannabis strain Crostada.
Crostada strain effects
Reported by 6 real people like you
Crostada strain flavors
Crostada strain helps with
- 50% of people say it helps with Anxiety
- 33% of people say it helps with Depression
- 33% of people say it helps with Stress
This info is sourced from our readers and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Seek the advice of a health professional before using cannabis for a medical condition.
Crostada reviews
_........z
July 22, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
Tingly
Smoked a blunt and watched Happy Gilmore. 10/10 🙌🏾 This is the definition of a hybrid. You’ll be in a deep state of relaxation with a heaviness behind your eyes, along with a bright euphoric buzzing sensation that keeps u uplifted/ focused. Swear everything was 10x funnier lol. Upon breaking the weed down, you smell a heavy aroma of fruity cake. One of the best smelling strain I’ve had.
s........n
March 27, 2024
Aroused
Creative
Euphoric
Giggly
My absolute favorite strain. I'm so sad I only bought one when I did - only bought it at random just to try out different strains at Temescal (they are currently out of stock) and come to find now that it's super rare and only found in Massachusetts apparently. I can't even describe how good this one is. It makes everything a sensory euphoria - legit even brushing my teeth was a pleasurable experience so you can only guess what 🍑😩💦✨ felt like. 🤤 Even without including 😏🍆 time, I felt so light and happy, hopeful, grateful, so affectionate, smiley, and absolutely zen.
b........3
3 days ago
Aroused
Giggly
Happy
This was the most unique flower I've ever seen, smelled, or smoked. The smell is very strong and funky with notes of anise/ licorice and chocolate, but honestly indescribable. I definitely recommend this if you see it on the shelf. This is a love it or hate it type of experience so I do not recommend buying more than 1/8oz for your first try.
J........9
June 6, 2024
Creative
Focused
Giggly
Been a smoker for almost 20 years. Flower has just gotten better year after year and this strain was no exception. Give it a try!
j........w
September 19, 2023
Energetic
Euphoric
Focused
Not much aroma for herb that has a good deal of terpines. Very smooth and creamy smoke, not a choker like gorilla glue. Focused high with jolt of euphoria.
S........w
December 15, 2023
Euphoric
Giggly
Relaxed
The smell of Crostata is amazing I like how it hits, it gives you a nice chilled calm feeling. It really helps you concentrate and focus