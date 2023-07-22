My absolute favorite strain. I'm so sad I only bought one when I did - only bought it at random just to try out different strains at Temescal (they are currently out of stock) and come to find now that it's super rare and only found in Massachusetts apparently. I can't even describe how good this one is. It makes everything a sensory euphoria - legit even brushing my teeth was a pleasurable experience so you can only guess what 🍑😩💦✨ felt like. 🤤 Even without including 😏🍆 time, I felt so light and happy, hopeful, grateful, so affectionate, smiley, and absolutely zen.